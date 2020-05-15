Rolland Lewis "Woody" Wood
Rolland Lewis "Woody" Wood

Rolland Lewis "Woody" Wood, 78, resident of Lompoc, passed away May 11, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

