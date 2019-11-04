{{featured_button_text}}

Rogelio "Roy" Fierro Escobedo, 53, of Pismo Beach, passed away October 31, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

