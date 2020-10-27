You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Wood
Robert Wood

October 25, 2020

Robert Wood, 71, of Arroyo Grande, passed away Oct. 25, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

