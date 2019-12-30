Robert R. Kohler
0 entries

Robert R. Kohler

December 17, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert R. Kohler, 91, of Grover Beach, passed away December 17, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Kohler, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News