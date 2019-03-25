Robert "Bobby" Valdivia, 58, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away March 22, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Most Popular
-
One man arrested in Santa Maria for alleged illegal cannabis distribution
-
Construction begins on Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Santa Maria; fall opening expected
-
Firearm, drugs, paraphernalia found in Santa Maria; four arrested
-
Three men charged in 2017 fatal shooting allegedly formed squad to revitalize Northwest gang
-
Nipomo woman sentenced to jail for embezzling money from nonprofit agriculture group
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.