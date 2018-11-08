Try 1 month for 99¢

Rigoberto Marcial Armenta, 33, of Santa Maria, passed away November 5, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Celebrate
the life of: Rigoberto Marcial Armenta
