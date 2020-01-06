Richard Lopez
Richard Lopez

January 3, 2020

Richard Lopez, 69, of Guadalupe, CA passed away January 3, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Service information

Jan 9
Rosary & Vigil Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
7:45PM
St. Marys Catholic Church
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Jan 10
Funeral Mass
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Jan 10
Burial
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:30AM
Guadalupe District Cemetery
4655 W. Street
Guadalupe, CA 93434
