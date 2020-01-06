You have free articles remaining.
Richard Lopez, 69, of Guadalupe, CA passed away January 3, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com
To send flowers to the family of Richard Lopez, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 9
Rosary & Vigil Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
7:45PM
7:45PM
St. Marys Catholic Church
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Rosary & Vigil Service begins.
Jan 10
Funeral Mass
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Funeral Mass begins.
Jan 10
Burial
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Guadalupe District Cemetery
4655 W. Street
Guadalupe, CA 93434
4655 W. Street
Guadalupe, CA 93434
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Burial begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.