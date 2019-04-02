Try 3 months for $3

Ricardo M. De Leon, Jr., 59, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away March 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ricardo M. De Leon, Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries