Raymond Nestor Jokela, 89, resident of Spokane, WA, formerly of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 29, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

