Ray L. Faulkner, 79, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away December 15, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

the life of: Ray L. Faulkner
