Raul Elena Garcia
0 entries

Raul Elena Garcia

July 20, 2020

  • 0

Raul Elena Garcia, a resident of Santa Maria, passed away on July 20th, 2020, at the age of 71. Services have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria

To plant a tree in memory of Raul Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News