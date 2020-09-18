You have permission to edit this article.
Peter Reyna
Peter Reyna

September 9, 2020

Peter Reyna, a resident of Santa Maria, passed away on September 9th, 2020, at the age of 82. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

