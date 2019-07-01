{{featured_button_text}}

Peter G. Krynak, 96, of Nipomo, passed away June 30, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Peter G. Krynak
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries