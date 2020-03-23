Pedro M. Melero
Pedro M. Melero

March 19, 2020

Pedro M. Melero, 92, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away March 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

