Paula Alson Grahamer, 87, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away May 4, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

the life of: Paula Alson Grahamer
