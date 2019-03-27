Try 3 months for $3

Patrick Lee Crawford, 78, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away March 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

