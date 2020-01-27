Pamela Marie Gomes-St. Aubin
0 entries

Pamela Marie Gomes-St. Aubin

January 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pamela Marie Gomez-St. Aubin, 69, of Santa Maria, passed away January 25, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Aubin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News