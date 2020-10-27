You have permission to edit this article.
Paggy Lanini Ford
Paggy Lanini Ford

October 25, 2020

Peggy Lanini Ford, 67, of Santa Maria, passed away October 25, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner- Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

