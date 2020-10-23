You have permission to edit this article.
Oscar Bayer, Jr.
October 22, 2020

Oscar Bayer, Jr., 95, of Arroyo Grande passed away on October 22nd 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach. Text

