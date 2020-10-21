You have permission to edit this article.
Nicolas Celestino Ramirez Torres
Nicolas Celestino Ramirez Torres

October 16, 2020

Nicolas Celestino Ramirez Torres, 69, of Santa Maria, CApassed Away October 16, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

