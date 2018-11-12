Nancy Marie Smith, 75, of Santa Maria, passed away November 10, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Santa Maria intersection closed after vehicle bursts into flames during traffic collision
-
Man injured in 2016 DUI crash wins $150K settlement against Nipomo driver, City of Guadalupe
-
Woolsey Fire causes evacuation notices in place for multiple communities
-
Teen accused in homicide of Santa Maria man makes first court appearance, no pleas entered
-
Autopsy results focus of testimony in San Juan murder case
Find an Obituary
promotion
Be one of the first 20 people to sign up, and win a $50 donation toward your entry in the Second Annual Presqu'ile 5K9 Run & Walk
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.