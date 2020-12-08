You have permission to edit this article.
December 3, 2020

Nahum Sanchez, 91, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. WWW.Morenomortuary.com

