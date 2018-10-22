Try 1 month for 99¢

Moises 'EM' Peralta, 49, of Nipomo, passed away October 20, 2018. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Moises "EM" Peralta
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries