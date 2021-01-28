Michael S. Bainbridge, 68, residdent of Nipomo, CA passed away January 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

