{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Oscar Kolding, 67, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 27, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Kolding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries