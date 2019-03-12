Try 3 months for $3

Michael J. Spence, 65, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away March 9, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Michael J. Spence
