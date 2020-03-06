Michael Anthony Palato, Jr.
0 entries

Michael Anthony Palato, Jr.

February 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Anthony Palato, Jr., 30, of Santa Maria, passed away February 27, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

To send flowers to the family of Michael Palato, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Rosary & Vigil Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:30PM
St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church
1190 E. Clark Ave
Santa Maria, CA 93455
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Rosary & Vigil Service begins.
Mar 13
Burial
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00AM
Santa Maria District Cemetery
1501 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News