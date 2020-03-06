You have free articles remaining.
Michael Anthony Palato, Jr., 30, of Santa Maria, passed away February 27, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 13
Rosary & Vigil Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:30PM
St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church
1190 E. Clark Ave
Santa Maria, CA 93455
Mar 13
Burial
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00AM
Santa Maria District Cemetery
1501 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, CA 93454
