Maxine "Rusty" Kenne, 97, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
