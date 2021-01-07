You have permission to edit this article.
Mary “Ninca” Regalado, 80, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away January 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

