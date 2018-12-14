Try 1 month for 99¢

Mary Magdaline Acosta, 98, passed away December 10, 2018 in Titusville, FL. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, Titusville, is in charge or arrangements.

the life of: Mary Magdaline Acosta
