You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Kinnaird
0 entries

Mary Kinnaird

October 14, 2020

  • 0

Mary Kinnaird, 96, of Grover Beach, passed away Oct. 14, 2020. 5rangements under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kinnaird as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News