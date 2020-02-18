Mary Ellen Leininger Mims
Mary Ellen Leininger Mims

February 12, 2020

Mary Ellen Leininger Mims, 82, of Arroyo Grande, passed away February 12, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Service information

Mar 8
Celebration of Life
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
