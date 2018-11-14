Try 1 month for 99¢

Martimiano Mendoza Rodriguez, 46, of Santa Maria, passed away November 12, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Martimiano Mendoza Rodriguez
