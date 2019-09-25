{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Kelly, 100, of Arroyo Grande, passed away September 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries