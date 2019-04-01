Try 3 months for $3

Marjie Annette Allen, 93, of Atascadero, passed away March 29, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Celebrate
the life of: Marjie Annette Allen
