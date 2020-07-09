Marion Hull
Marion Hull

July 7, 2020

Marion Hull, 61, of Nipomo, passed away July 7, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

