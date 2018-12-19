Try 1 month for 99¢

Mario L. Garcia, Sr., 86, of Guadalupe, passed away December 18, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Celebrate
the life of: Mario L. Garcia, Sr.
