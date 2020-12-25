You have permission to edit this article.
Maria Fuentes Ponce
Maria Fuentes Ponce

December 20, 2020

MARIA FUENTES PONCE, 91, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 20, 2020. 5neral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

