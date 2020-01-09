Marcos Gonzales, Jr.
Marcos Gonzales, Jr.

January 7, 2020

Marcos Gonzales, Jr., 50, of Santa Maria, passed away January 7, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Service information

Jan 17
Graveside Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
Guadalupe District Cemetery
4655 W. Street
Guadalupe, CA 93434
