Marcos Gonzales, Jr., 50, of Santa Maria, passed away January 7, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com
Service information
Jan 17
Graveside Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Guadalupe District Cemetery
4655 W. Street
Guadalupe, CA 93434
4655 W. Street
Guadalupe, CA 93434
