Marco A. Landey, Jr., age 39. Passed away March 19, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marcho Landey, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries