Manuel V. Pereira
Manuel V. Pereira

January 13, 2021

Manuel V. Pereira, 96, of Santa Maria, passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

