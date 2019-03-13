Try 3 months for $3

Mabel Lucille Silva-Dias, 102, of Santa Maria, passed away March 13, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Mabel Lucille Silva-Dias
