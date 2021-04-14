Luis Ledesma Cabrera, age 55. Passed away April 10, 2021. Resident of Lompoc, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

