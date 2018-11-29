Try 1 month for 99¢

Luis Alonso Contreras, 20, of Santa Barbara, CA passed away November 20, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Luis Alonso Contreras
