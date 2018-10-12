Try 1 month for 99¢

Lucille D. Moore, 91, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 12, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Lucille D. Moore
