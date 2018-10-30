Try 1 month for 99¢

Louie Walderama Villa, 73, of Santa Maria, passed away October 30, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Celebrate
the life of: Louie Walderama Villa
