Louie G. Guerrerro, Jr.
Louie G. Guerrerro, Jr.

January 12, 2021

Louie G. Guerrerro, Jr., 60, of Guadalupe, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

