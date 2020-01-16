Louie C. Martinez, Sr.
0 entries

Louie C. Martinez, Sr.

December 28, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Louie C. Martinez, Sr., 64, resident of Everett, Washington, passed away December 28, 2019. Services have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News