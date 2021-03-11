Lonna R. Lawrence, age 70. Passed away March 6, 2021. Resident of Nipomo, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lonna Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries