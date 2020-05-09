Lonabeth Kaselack
Lonabeth Kaselack

Lonabeth Kaselack, 98, of Santa Maria , passed away May 6, 2020.Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

